AFRICAN LEADERS HAS BETRAYED CUBA!



CUBA sent soldiers and fighters to help Africans in the fight for independence and against colonialism. CUBA has been of immense support in terms of health solidarity sending their doctors, nurses and other health professionals to assist in the most deprived areas of the continent as well as during pandemics.





Now CUBA is being strangled by the U.S, a strangulation that has been ongoing for the last 60 years.





Why is AFRICA quiet when CUBA is being suffocated by the United SNAKES of AMERICA?





Are we too weak to provide even morale support to our key friends and allies? Oh AFRICA, when will you unite and be strong enough to stand up for your friends? If you can’t stand up for your friends in life, how can you hope to ever stand up for yourself?



Why is the ANGOLAN president, JOÃO LOURENÇO mute? What is holding RAMAPHOSA from sending aid? CASTRO must be feeling regretful from his grave!