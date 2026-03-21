By Hopewell Chin’ono

African migrants and other non-Jewish groups in Israel are being pushed into unsafe spaces, even hiding in tunnels during missile attacks, while Israelis access proper bomb shelters.





The tragedy is that some Africans still run around like headless chickens, loudly declaring their allegiance to Israel, chanting “God of Israel” without understanding the reality on the ground.





It is like slaves declaring their allegiance to the slave master. Ignorance is truly a tragic burden.





Why is it that some Africans can be so foolish and ignorant, clinging to foreign prophets and other people’s ancestors, and forcing themselves into spaces where they are not wanted? It is deeply shameful and speaks to a broader crisis of self-awareness and identity.





Colonialism did a real number on Africans. It did not just take land and resources only, it reshaped minds, distorted identity, and left many still looking outward for validation instead of inward for strength.