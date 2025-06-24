AFRICAN POLITICIANS RELY ON WHATSAPP—BUT PEGASUS SPYWARE PROVES IT’S FAR FROM SAFE….Digital Surveillance, Ignorance, and the New Age of Political Espionage in Africa

AFRICAN POLITICIANS RELY ON WHATSAPP—BUT PEGASUS SPYWARE PROVES IT’S FAR FROM SAFE

In an age where cyber warfare and digital surveillance shape modern politics, many African leaders continue to place their trust in popular foreign-owned apps like WhatsApp and Gmail for state communication. This dependence, while convenient, is proving to be a dangerous gamble.





Despite growing global awareness about digital espionage, a surprising number of African ministers, government officials, and even presidents rely on platforms that are vulnerable to sophisticated spyware like Pegasus, developed by the Israeli cyber-intelligence firm NSO Group. Ironically, many of these leaders publicly express fears of being spied on yet continue using the very tools that make them most vulnerable.





Lets try to breakdown things alittle, What Is Pegasus Spyware?



Pegasus is not just another computer virus. It is military-grade surveillance software sold exclusively to government agencies, allegedly for combating terrorism and serious crime. However, it has been repeatedly exposed as a tool used for political repression, targeting journalists, opposition leaders, human rights defenders, and diplomats worldwide.





Once installed on a smartphone, Pegasus gives the operator complete, remote access to the device without the user’s knowledge or consent. The spyware can:





1. Read encrypted messages from apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Gmail, Telegram, and iMessage



2. Record conversations by activating the microphone and camera



3. Access stored files, call logs, and real-time GPS locations





4. Collect browsing history, contact lists, passwords, and even keystrokes



5. Operate in stealth mode, leaving little or no trace of its existence



Even more alarming is that Pegasus doesn’t need any action from the target to be activated.





How Pegasus Infects Smartphones



Unlike older forms of malware that rely on users clicking on malicious links, Pegasus can infect devices through zero-click attacks, meaning no interaction is needed.





Here are the main methods used:



A. Zero-Click Exploits: The spyware can be injected through a missed call on WhatsApp, FaceTime, or Signal. Even if the user doesn’t answer, the spyware silently installs itself.



B. One-Click Phishing: In other cases, the victim receives a deceptive link via SMS or email. Clicking the link gives attackers full access.





C. Network Injection: When users connect to insecure or manipulated Wi-Fi or mobile networks, attackers can force spyware into the phone.



D. Compromised Software Updates: In rare but sophisticated cases, spyware has been delivered through fake or hijacked system updates.





These advanced techniques allow Pegasus to bypass even the latest mobile security defenses.



How to Know If Your Phone Is Infected



Spyware like Pegasus is designed to avoid detection. However, cybersecurity experts note certain symptoms that may indicate infection:





1. Unusual battery drain even with minimal use



2. Phone overheating or slow performance



3. Background noise during calls



4. Camera or microphone turning on by itself



5. Unexpected restarts or shutdowns



6. High data usage without explanation



7. Apps behaving strangely or crashing often





Most dangerously, many infected users report no symptoms at all, a silent invasion.



How to Check and Remove Spyware



If you suspect Pegasus or any spyware is on your device, here’s what to do:



1. Disconnect from the internet immediately.

2. Avoid logging into sensitive accounts from the suspected device.

3. Back up important data, but do not sync with cloud services.

4. Perform a factory reset. While Pegasus is resilient, this may remove some spyware.

5. Update your phone’s operating system. Security patches often fix known vulnerabilities.

6. Change all passwords from a clean device.

7. Avoid reinstalling suspicious apps or clicking links from unknown senders.

8. Seek professional cybersecurity help if you are a public figure or high-risk target.





Amnesty International’s Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) is a specialized tool that can help detect traces of Pegasus, though it requires technical skills to use.



The Bobi Wine Case: How Pegasus Silenced a Movement



A well-documented case of Pegasus abuse occurred in Uganda. Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, became a symbol of youth-led political change as he challenged President Yoweri Museveni’s long-standing regime.





Ahead of the 2021 elections, Bobi Wine’s phone was reportedly infected with Pegasus. According to investigations, the spyware allowed state security to monitor his communications in real-time. Key campaign strategies were exposed. Coordinators were arrested before rallies even began. Protest logistics were thwarted.



Bobi Wine later said, “I was fighting an enemy who was already inside my house. Every message I sent, every call I made—they were already watching.”





The African Blind Spot: Digital Illiteracy in High Office



Despite growing evidence, many African leaders continue to use insecure platforms to handle sensitive government matters.



“Most politicians still believe WhatsApp is ‘safe’ because it’s encrypted,” says a Lusaka-based cybersecurity consultant. “They don’t understand that if Pegasus is on your phone, it bypasses encryption and it reads messages before they’re even encrypted.”





This digital illiteracy at high levels of power is creating national security risks, as confidential state communications may already be in the hands of foreign or domestic adversaries.



A Wake-Up Call



In the digital age, your smartphone is your most powerful tool and your greatest weakness.

For African leaders still conducting cabinet discussions on WhatsApp and sending sensitive emails via Gmail, the warning is clear: You are vulnerable.





Pegasus spyware has exposed the continent’s blind spot one that can no longer be ignored.



Until real digital reforms are made, African politics will remain at risk of being manipulated not just by votes or violence, but by invisible code hiding in a smartphone pocket.



BE CYBER CONSCIOUS

