DID YOU KNOW: Zimbabweans and other Africans aged 20 to 40 are being smuggled to join the Russia-Ukraine war fighting on the Russian side.

Some days ago Ukraine ambassador to South Africa reported that 17 south Africans are stuck in the Russia -Ukraine war. It is alleged that these South Africans were sent to Russia for bodyguard training by the MK party led by former president Jacob Zuma, only to find themselves in a war. But as for Zimbabweans , it’s a different story.

Poverty is pushing some Zimbabweans who are staying in South Africa to join the war, they are promised money. $35 000 after training, $4500 per month when they start participating in the war.

There are a number of Zimbabweans who are already getting prepared (trained) in Russia, however they were smuggled in South Africa.

According to Ukraine ambassador Africans are deployed in Donbass- Ukraine and to survive in that part of Ukraine is not easy. Some governments in Africa pretend not to know what is happening, because these citizens are fighting for their friends.