Africans Ridicule Afriforum As Donald Trump And Elon Musk Fight Persists

South Africans have taken to social media to poke fun at the Afriforum as the feud between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk continues to escalate.

Afriforum has found itself at the top of the trending list as the fight between Musk and Trump intensifies. The two men have been engaging in a social media spat over the past few days,

South Africans mock Afriforum As Donald Trump and Elon Musk Fight Gets Ugly

In a recent post on X, Donald Trump publicly debunked the rumours that there was white genocide in South AFrica. The American president in the past weeks had been very vocal about cutting funding to South AFrica because of the white genocide narrative.

President Cyril Ramaphosa even went to Washington DC to engage in talks with Trump. During the visit, the American president was adamant about his narrative and refused to consider alternative perspectives. He even started relocating some white Afrikaners to America.

However, Trump and Elon Musk are having a very public fallout, and the American president has changed his stance on the white genocide narrative. Trump posted on X:

There’s no WHITE GENOCIDE in South Africa

Mzansi Reacts

Many South Africans have been mocking Afriforum on social media after Trump’s statement.

ALSO READ: Retests Not For Everyone: All Zimbabwean Drivers Now Need Medical Reports to Renew Licences

Below are some of the comments:

@LadyM1306

Afriforum is now denying that they said there’s a genocide in South Africa. How embarrassing!!!

@ActionSA_2026

Afriforum and the racists who peddled white genocide must be so hurt right now🤣

@umalumewabantu

Afriforum and its Boers were convinced that they had found a father in Donald Trump and an uncle in Elon Musk

@Oracle5152

Mampara of the Decade. Let’s all laugh at AfriForum