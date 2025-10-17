Africa’s Longest Serving Presidents: A Legacy of Power and Politics



Africa has witnessed the rise and reign of numerous leaders who have left an indelible mark on the continent’s history. Here’s a look at some of Africa’s longest-serving presidents, who have ruled for decades, shaping the course of their nations.





The Top 5 Longest Serving Presidents:



– Teodoro Obiang (46 years) – Equatorial Guinea : The longest-serving president in Africa, Obiang has been in power since 1979, with a tenure marked by allegations of human rights abuses and corruption.





– Paul Biya (43 years) – Cameroon : The second-longest serving president, Biya has been at the helm since 1982, with his rule characterized by criticism over electoral fraud and governance issues.





– Omar Bongo (42 years) – Gabon : Bongo’s presidency was marked by stability, but also allegations of corruption and authoritarianism.





– Muammar Gaddafi (42 years) – Libya : Gaddafi’s rule was characterized by a mix of socialism and Islamic fundamentalism, ending with his ousting and death in 2011.



– Denis Sassou Nguesso (41 years) – Congo : Sassou Nguesso’s presidency has been marked by periods of economic growth and political unrest.





Other Notable Leaders:



– Yoweri Museveni (39 years) – Uganda : Museveni’s rule has been characterized by efforts to stabilize Uganda, but also allegations of election rigging and suppression of dissent.





– José Eduardo dos Santos (38 years) – Angola : Dos Santos’s presidency was marked by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses.





– Robert Mugabe (37 years) – Zimbabwe : Mugabe’s rule was characterized by a mix of socialism and authoritarianism, ending with his ousting in 2017.





These leaders have shaped Africa’s history, with their legacies continuing to impact the continent’s politics and economies.