AFRICA’S NEW GIANT: MOROCCO UNVEILS SKY-PIERCING $432M MEGA TOWER



Morocco has reached new heights literally with the grand unveiling of the towering Mohammed VI Tower in the capital, Rabat.





Built at a cost of $432 million, the striking 55-storey skyscraper rises 250 metres into the skyline, instantly becoming the tallest building in the country and one of the highest on the African continent. Spanning an impressive 102,800 square metres, the futuristic structure dominates the Bouregreg Valley and signals Morocco’s growing ambition on the global stage.





Designed as a mixed-use landmark, the tower is expected to host offices, luxury apartments, and a hotel transforming Rabat into a modern hub for business and tourism.





The gleaming high-rise is more than just a building it’s a bold statement of intent. As Africa’s skyline continues to evolve, Morocco is making it clear: it plans to stand tall among the continent’s rising giants.