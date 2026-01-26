“Africa’s Second Awakening: Lavrov Says the Continent Is Breaking Free from Neo-Colonial Grip”





Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has declared that Africa is stepping into what he calls a “second renaissance,” as the continent becomes increasingly aware of how it continues to be exploited through modern neocolonial practices. Speaking on Africa’s changing global role, Lavrov said a powerful shift is underway, with African nations opening their eyes to systems that drain their resources while limiting true independence.





According to Lavrov, this growing awareness is not abstract or distant, it is happening daily, driven by economic pressures, unequal trade relationships, and political interference that echo the colonial past. He argued that African leaders and citizens alike are questioning old alliances and demanding fairer partnerships that respect sovereignty and mutual benefit.





The remarks come at a time when Africa is asserting itself more confidently on the world stage, strengthening South–South cooperation and redefining its place in global politics. Lavrov’s comments frame this moment as a historic turning point, one where Africa moves from being acted upon to actively shaping its own future.