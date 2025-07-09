AfriForum points finger at Ramaphosa for U.S. 30% tariff on South African exports

South African civil rights group AfriForum has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Government of National Unity (GNU) over a pending 30% tariff on South African exports to the United States, scheduled to take effect on August 1, 2025.

The tariff, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, stems from trade concerns under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The U.S. cited a significant trade imbalance, noting South Africa’s $14.8 billion in exports compared to $5.8 billion in American goods entering the country.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel accused the South African government of failing to engage meaningfully during a 90-day grace period granted by the U.S., alleging that concerns raised were dismissed as misinformation.

Kriel said the tariffs could severely impact the local economy and cited government policies, including the Expropriation Act, as contributing to strained relations with Washington. He also claimed that proposals made by AfriForum to address the issue were rejected, with the organisation facing accusations of treason.

In response, President Ramaphosa defended the government’s approach, stating that 77% of U.S. goods currently enter South Africa duty-free. He added that negotiations were ongoing and referenced a trade framework submitted to the U.S. in May. Ramaphosa described the tariff as “punitive” and called for continued diplomatic engagement to resolve the dispute.