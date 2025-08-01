Afrika Mayibuye hits back at Malema over “fired EFF members” claim



The newly formed political movement Afrika Mayibuye, led by Floyd Shivambu has fired back at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, accusing him of spreading falsehoods about its leadership.



In a strongly worded statement issued today, Mayibuye dismissed claims allegedly made by Malema during an EWN interview that its leaders were expelled from the EFF.





Labeling the comments as an “opportunistic lie,” Mayibuye’s leadership insists that no current members of its leadership were fired or expelled from the EFF by Afrika Mayibuye National Convenor, Floyd Shivambu.





The statement underscores that joining Mayibuye was a voluntary act driven by principle, conviction, and a shared vision for ethical, people-centered leadership.





“Mayibuye is not built on rejection but on conviction,” reads the statement, which draws inspiration from the revolutionary teachings of Amílcar Cabral, urging members to “tell no lies” and “claim no easy victories.





The movement says its leadership is drawn from a wide range of political and social backgrounds and includes former EFF Members of Parliament, provincial leaders, regional leaders, and student activists many of whom resigned from the EFF of their own volition before joining Mayibuye.





This public clarification marks a growing rift between the EFF and the rising Mayibuye Consultation Process, a new formation that seeks to position itself as a values-based alternative on the South African political landscape.