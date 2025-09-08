Afrika Mayibuye Movement logo sparks debate over EFF similarities





Floyd Shivambu, president of the newly formed Afrika Mayibuye Movement (AMM), has unveiled the party’s official logo at a press briefing in Midrand, Johannesburg.





Described by Shivambu as a symbol of “intellectual struggle, unity, and revolutionary action,” the logo has ignited controversy due to its striking resemblance to the emblem of his former party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).





The AMM logo features a purple circle enclosing a map of Africa, with the words “Afrika Mayibuye” at the top and “Movement” at the bottom.





At its core is a black clenched fist holding a “spear-pen,” symbolizing the fusion of intellectual and revolutionary action.





The design also incorporates a star and a red and green banner, with colors, black, green, gold, red, and purple representing African identity, land, wealth, liberation, and royalty.



Critics quickly pointed out similarities to the EFF logo, which also depicts a fist holding a spear rising from the African continent, accompanied by a star.





However, Shivambu, who said he conceptualized the EFF logo during his tenure as the party’s deputy president, firmly rejected claims of copying. “It doesn’t look exactly like the EFF’s logo; it doesn’t even look similar. You must go and see the logo of the EFF, then look at this logo, and you will see that they are different,” he told the media.





He emphasized distinctions in the fists’ angles, star placement, and spear direction, noting that the AMM’s spear-pen represents a transition from armed struggle to knowledge-driven action.





Despite Shivambu’s defense, skepticism persists among South Africans.



Many questioning the logo’s originality, with some humorously suggesting Shivambu is recycling his past work.





The AMM’s manifesto clarifies that the logo’s elements, like the fist and African continent, symbolize the pursuit of total African emancipation, drawing from the historic liberation cry “Afrika Mayibuye,” meaning “May Africa return.”





The controversy comes as Shivambu positions the AMM as a revolutionary alternative to the ANC, EFF, and MK Party, promising to contest the 2026 local elections and