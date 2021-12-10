Afrobarometer findings about Lungu’s presidency

AFROBAROMETER, a research network says among elected leaders, the presidency under Edgar Lungu was perceived to be the most corrupt.

The Afrobarometer team in Zambia, led by the Institute of Economic and Social Research (INESOR), a research wing of the University of Zambia, interviewed a nationally representative, random, stratified probability sample of 1,200 Zambian adults in November-December 2020.

“Among elected leaders, the Presidency showed the largest increase in perceptions of widespread corruption, climbing from 18 per cent of respondents in 2013 to 40 pe rcent in 2020 (Figure 6). Perceptions that most/all MPs and local government councillors are corrupt declined

between surveys in 2005 and 2013 but have been rising since, returning to 2005 levels,” the report reads. “Likewise, perceptions of widespread corruption among the police decreased from 70 per cent in 2005 to 46 per cent in 2013 but have been climbing again since then. Perceptions of corruption among judges and magistrates follow a similar pattern, though at a considerably lower level.”

Founded in 1999, Afrobarometer is a Pan-African, independent, non-partisan research network that measures public attitudes on economic, political, and social matters in Africa. It is one of the most trusted research networks on the African continent and in the world. And the credibility of their report cannot be questioned because their works speak for them. They have no bias, inconsistency or political influence – theirs is a call to serve the African society.

And the Afrobaromter survey report on Zambia does not come as a surprise. Wrongdoing – be it violence, chaotic governance, corruption and all forms of maladministration were witnessed during Edgar’s administration. It was an open season to all forms of evil. And here is a regime that attempted to do everything in its power to remain in office. To do what, we asked then? Perhaps to continue looting the treasury? It had to take alert Zambians to put a stop to the rot via the ballot on August 12.

In Edgar’s government, we saw the rule of law thrown to the wind and lawlessness took over. Criminality took over while sane and innocent citizens became victims of this lunacy. Worse still, there was no fear and respect for State coffers – it was free for all – sangwapo. Cadres – hooligans – started controlling public institutions where non-PF members could seek solace. The courts, parliament, police, NGOs, associations were almost captured. It was only under Lungu’s leadership that cadres of the ruling party could threaten judges handling a case involving the PF and the judgment goes their way. Police officers lost authority and dignity, they could be humiliatingly and commanded by PF cadres at any time.

And to sum it up, Edgar’s government started using lawfare in their attempt to sustain themselves in power or silence perceived political enemies. They used lawfare to authenticate Lungu’s bid for a third term even when it was clear that the Constitution did not support that. Edgar’s tenure messed up most of our judicial officers, and constitutional office bearers. That is why we are not surprised to see most of his cronies being pursued by our investigative agencies. And the amounts of money being cited and property is embarrassing for a poor and highly indebted country!

It won’t come as a shock to see some judge(s) linked or caught in the PF web of corruption.

Time will tell how contaminated Edgar’s government was.

From what is obtaining today, is it wrong to say Edgar was never a leader but a cheerleader? A weak but shrewd leader who was too sensitive to criticism. In short, this is a lesson that we as a nation should keep on our minds and never repeat the same mistake in future. We should never again lower the country’s presidency to Edgar’s levels. He had no regard for indigenous businesses, it was about promoting foreign interests simply because he was benefiting from there.

Of such leaders, Suzy Kassem advises that, “Pick a leader who will keep jobs in your country by offering companies incentives to hire only within their borders, not one who allows corporations to outsource jobs for cheaper labour when there is a national employment crisis. Choose a leader who will invest in building bridges, not walls. Books, not weapons. Morality, not corruption. Intellectualism and wisdom, not ignorance. Stability, not fear and terror. Peace, not chaos. Love, not hate. Convergence, not segregation. Tolerance, not discrimination. Fairness, not hypocrisy. Substance, not superficiality. Character, not immaturity. Transparency, not secrecy. Justice, not lawlessness. Environmental improvement and preservation, not destruction. Truth, not lies.”

And in expressing frustration at corrupt politicians, Mehmet Murat ildan sums it up this way, “Instead of politicians, let the monkeys govern the countries; at least they will steal only the bananas!”