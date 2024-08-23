After 10 years, mukashininkisha, brags Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says after 10 years, Zambians will believe that the UPND Government has delivered on its promises.



Speaking after commissioning Chamboli Level One Hospital in Kitwe yesterday, President Hichilema stated that Zambia had been let down for too long but was now headed to development.



The President wondered how some people wanted him to work when it’s obvious that he had been delivering on his promises since he took office.



“Ifintu filechitika mu Kopala muno, Bally wapa Kopala (things are happening, Bally from the Copperbelt). When we said to people, we will do things in an organised way, methodical, some were making noise and ridiculing us and laughing at us, this is it, what you are seeing.”



“KCM, Mopani, ,28 Shaft, Ming’omba, Mimbula, what you are seeing here, yesterday you saw in Chililabombwe, today Kitwe, then Lufwanyama, it’s one story, one has to understand it a bit but we understand and we know exactly where we are going and where this country would have been. Leadership is crucial, that’s why you see things happening in this way, three years, after ten years mukashininkisha (you will believe).”



“Those asking if I’m working, how do you want me to work, don’t your ears work? Those saying Bally is not working, you can’t see?” President Hichilema questioned in Bemba.



He urged Zambians to have the spirit of hard work instead of waiting on Government to provide solutions.



Meanwhile, the Head of State also shared that Government was working on clamping down criminality around social media for those who abuse it by spreading misinformation among other vices.



“We have changed the paradigm. We are working very hard, from parte after parte to working hard after working hard. That is the new slogan, we don’t want laziness in this country. You can’t sit and live a good life, you have to work hard not Tik Tok, midnight, social media writing false statements. We want to admire what the British Government is doing, to clamp down on criminality around social media.”



“You can’t hide behind social media and say no it’s democratic space. These two are different, political space, rights, human rights liberties, the two are different. Criminality is criminality, if you send lies on social media kuti waonaula icalo (you can destroy the nation). People will go on the streets based on a false story,” explained President Hichilema.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 23, 2024