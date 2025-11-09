AFTER CHINGOLA CHAOS,UPND NORTH  WEST YOUTHS  URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO  FIRE  MINISTERS

AFTER CHINGOLA CHAOS, KANEMA URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO DISMISS MINISTERS





Upnd youth chairman north western province Bruce Kanema shared…….



May I express my disappointment at the unruly,disrespectful and treasonous behaviour of the so called jarabos in chiwempala of chingola District.





In other countries, today we could have witnessed bloodshed of such disrespectful characters.



However, all I may wish to ask is whether chingola has the intelligence or not and what happened to our President and state house intelligence?





By subjecting the President’s life to a dangerous ground, let me suggest that we need to see many people being fired including three ministers.





In the midst of grievances any any kind, youths must not be used to throw stones at the President, more especially that he came to the aid of those who have list the business at the market place.





Finally, let the law take its course otherwise that behaviour may spread to others parts of the country where youths may assume that, such actions of throwing stones at the Head os state are the best way to air their grievances.





Let there be a serious clean up starting from certain leaders were involved in the so black mountains up to the so called jarabos.





Otherwise am very disappointed because such stones were last seen when upnd was in opposition.



Regards



Bruce Kanema

Upnd youth chairman north western province.