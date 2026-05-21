After Dropping Out Of School, I Lied To My Schoolmates That I Had Gone To America- Binwell





By Muzamba Siandizya



Binwell was the type of student who acted rich even when life was clearly buffering. In grade 11, he hung out with the cool kids, made the most noise in class and still somehow passed his tests.





Then reality hit hard. His parents could no longer afford his school fees.



Now imagine going back to your friends after acting like a cool kid and telling them your parents can’t afford your school fees? That was a nonstarter for Binwell.





So he quietly disappeared and started asking well-wishers for help on the streets until luckily, his uncle agreed to pay his fees.





But when he returned to school, did he tell the truth? He never! If you were in his shoes, would you?





Binwell went back with a full fake American accent, claiming he had traveled to America for the whole term. He even wrote a poem about his stay in America just to make his story believable.





Meanwhile, the only journey he had taken was from school to survival mode.



If you haven’t watched the episode, you are seriously missing out. Click on the link in the comment section.