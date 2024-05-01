After Gassing Acquittal, Zumani and Co-accused Seek Justice and Healing

….Plaintiffs Push for Compensation Amidst Emotional Toll….

In a story of resilience and determination, Dr Zumani Zimba and Portiphar Gwai, recently acquitted in the gassing case that shook the nation, are now fighting for justice of a different kind one that seeks to mend their broken lives and restore their dignity.

For Dr Zimba and Mr Gwai, the acquittal was a bittersweet victory. While they were relieved to be cleared of the charges that had haunted them, the scars of their ordeal ran deep. Now, as they embark on a legal battle for compensation, they’re confronting the emotional toll and financial ruin left in the wake of their wrongful prosecution and detention.

In exclusive heartfelt interviews, Dr Zimba after the wrongful incarceration, shared the anguish of being labeled a criminal and the toll it took on his family. “It wasn’t just me who suffered. My wife, my children we all felt the weight of those false accusations,” he said, his voice tinged with emotion.

The demand for over K200 million in compensation is about more than just money; it’s about seeking closure and rebuilding shattered lives. It includes provisions for lost income, the trauma endured, and the hefty legal fees accrued during their defense expenses that continue to burden them even after their acquittal.

According to the court documents Dr Zimba and Mr Gwai being “1st and 2nd Plaintiffs were without evidence maliciously arrested, charged, detained, imprisoned and prosecuted by the Defendants. And Payment of Zambian Kwacha Two Hundred Million (2MW200, 000,

000.00) being Compensation for maliciously arresting, charging; detaining, imprisoning and prosecuting the Plaintiffs by the Defendants”

But beyond the financial aspect, there’s a quest for justice for accountability and acknowledgment of the injustice they faced. They want those responsible to understand the pain they caused.

“It’s not just about us; it’s about ensuring this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Being a Political advisor to the former President their legal journey might be fraught with challenges, but when we look back to the months they were wrongfully imprisoned they remain undeterred. With each step forward, they’re reclaiming their dignity and challenging a system that failed them.

Their story serves as an important reminder of the human cost of injustice and the resilience of the human spirit. As they navigate the road ahead, their hope is not just for compensation, but for healing for themselves and for a nation grappling with the scars of its past.

This quest for justice also poses a significant political test for the UPND government, which has been under scrutiny for allegedly rewarding party members with substantial sums of money since coming into power.

As public attention shifts to this case, it will be a litmus test for the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and justice for all.