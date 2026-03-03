After Iran, there will be Cuba, South Africa —Professor Otubanjo

Professor Femi Otubanjo has warned that Nigeria could be among countries at risk of future geopolitical conflict following global tensions involving Donald Trump and the United States’ military strategy.

Otubanjo made the remarks during an appearance on The Morning Show on Arise Television on Tuesday, March 3, arguing that after Iran, other countries such as Cuba and South Africa could become potential targets. He added that Nigeria could also be at risk if it fails to develop nuclear deterrence capabilities.

He argued that the military-industrial structure of the United States thrives on continuous conflict, claiming that the country’s economy is significantly influenced by warfare and arms manufacturing.

According to him, the US has carried out more than 58 military interventions globally.

He said: “The military industrial complex in America is a constant, and they are always looking for war. As we speak, if you count the number of times Americans have intervened and fought, we are talking about over 58 times. So it’s an economy that is based on war.”

He continued: “So when Trump came in and was doing his usual boasting, ‘I can do this, I can transform. I can change the direction of the wind or challenge direction of the sun,’ it was obvious that the military industrial complex haven’t walked up to him.”

“They look for war because they have to sell their weapons. And so the United States has a lot to gain. But beyond the United States, Trump himself has a lot to gain from this war.”

“First Trump is a delusional person. He thinks that America has power and America must use it to get whatever it wants.”

“So it’s not going to be Iran, after Iran, there will be others. There will be Cuba, there will be South Africa. And if we are not lucky, there will be Nigeria. If you are not a nuclear power then be prepared for Trump.”