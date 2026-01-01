After January 12, PF will go to convention under whatever umbrella – Lubinda



PF FACTION president Given Lubinda says the former ruling party will proceed to hold its convention immediately after January 12, 2026, once two legal matters standing in the way are dealt with.





Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Lubinda said the Patriotic Front is currently tied down by two court matters but made it clear that these will not stop the party from going to the convention.





He explained that the two legal issues are scheduled to be attended to on January 9 and January 12, 2026, after which the PF will have no excuse to delay the long-awaited convention.





“After the matters are attended to on 9th and 12th of January 2026, the party will have to go to the convention under whatever umbrella it shall choose,” he stated.





Lubinda warned party members and the public not to doubt the PF’s resolve, insisting that the convention will take place very soon after January 12.





“Make no mistake, very, very soon after 12th January 2026, members of the movement that was created by Michael Chinufya Sata and left to us by Edgar Chagwa Lungu shall hold the convention to elect its third president and its central committee,” Lubinda said.





He stressed that the convention is not optional but a constitutional requirement that must be fulfilled to give the party legitimate leadership going into the 2026 General Election.





Lubinda said the PF belongs to its members and not to court processes or individuals trying to delay internal democracy for their own benefit.





The PF has been rocked by internal divisions and leadership disputes since losing power in 2021, with multiple factions claiming legitimacy.





PF’s legally recognised president Robert Chabinga obtained a court injunction restraining the Lubinda-led faction from holding a convention, arguing that only the legally recognised office bearers have the authority to convene such a meeting.





The matter has since been dragged through the courts, with hearings scheduled for January 9 and January 12, dates which Lubinda said will clear the way for the convention.



By George Musonda



Kalemba January 1, 2025