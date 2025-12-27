After Jurnee Smollett and her husband divorced, her ex-husband received $1 million upfront, plus $7,000 every month in child support

Men are winning… husband won a divorce case and takes large portion of his wife’s wealth.





After Jurnee Smollett and her husband divorced, her ex-husband, Josiah Bell, walked away with a lot of money.



He received $1 million upfront, plus $7,000 every month in child support.





He also got half of the retirement money Jurnee saved during their marriage, including her acting pension and 401(k).





Now, even after receiving all that, he is still trying to take half of the money Jurnee earned as a child actress—money she has had since she was just 3 years old.





Many people think this is unfair because that money was earned long before they got married.



Why is it considered unfair when the woman is the one l0sing?