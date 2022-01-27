By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

During a recent courtesy call on him by Infrastructure Minister, Hon. Charles Milupi, the Paramount chief of the Bemba speaking people in Northern Province, revealed that he was once a beneficiary of Hakainde Hichilema’s generosity.

“Myself, I will work with government of the day. Mr. Hichilema had put me on a payroll when I had issues with government. I was on payroll by Mr. Hichilema, I still have the fridge that he gave me,” Chief Chitimukulu is quoted as having said this during the meeting.

The Mast newspaper wasted no time writing a damning and scathing editorial on this, aptly titled, “Chitimukulu is living in shame” in its Tuesday’s edition.

It states thus in part; one who has never known the Chitimukulu Mwinelubemba Henry Kanyanta Manga Sosala would think he means what he says what he says today. Unfortunately, he is a shameless opportunist who has an art to worm his way with politicians without regret.

The editorial goes on to disclose that Chitimukulu traversed this country promoting PF and Edgar’s interests without shame and that his messages were then and are now full of tribal connotations; and he seems to be very happy about it.

It boggles one’s mind that despite Chitimukulu’s seemingly corrosive hatred for this Tonga man who now occupies State House; he was once a beneficiary of a salary and other expensive gifts from him when Sata’s government expunged his name from payroll. And yet we never heard Hichilema bragging about this rare act of philanthropy on his part. This simply tells you Hichilema is hewn from unique clothing……he is a compassionate man willing to extend assistance to those less fortunate than him without necessarily having to scale mountains to let the whole world know!

With due respect, the editorial in question has exposed Chitimukulu for who he is; an ungrateful and resentful old man…..a party cadre!

Isn’t it embarrassing that despite traversing various parts of the country canvassing votes for Lungu and the PF, the majority of our people, particularly the youth still went ahead and voted otherwise?

Chitimukulu is not the only one; many of our traditional leaders around the country cheapened and disgraced themselves by allowing themselves to be paraded at political rallies in glaring sunlight to endorse PF in exchange for SUVs and 3 pieces of silver!

Our chiefs must be reminded that we are no longer in the Stone Age. For God’s sake, this is the era of social media! Young people have access to information right on their fingertips 24/7 to help them make informed decisions. This is more the reason why despite our chiefs attempting to “brainwash” them into voting for Lungu and the PF, they still defied the directive and voted with their conscious. Wasn’t the turn out of the youth amazing…….that it even attracted the attention of the US President?

By now, our chiefs ought to appreciate our democracy, and very importantly, diversity in their chiefdoms – whether they like it or not, their chiefdoms are likely to constitute individuals belonging to a wider political spectrum – UNIP, FDD, DP, PEP, PAC you name it. And to expect these subjects to blindly follow a chief into supporting a particular political establishment simply because they do is naivety of the worst kind!

We should perhaps start urging our chiefs to start learning from the Queen of England. Etiquette demands that the Queen must remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters. By convention, the Queen does not vote or stand for elections. However, Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the UK including appointing the Prime Minister, once of course, the voting has already been done.

Our chiefs must understand that once they engage themselves in politics, they start exposing themselves to the firing range. They are therefore better off refraining themselves from politics so that whomever is ushered in as President or MP must be at peace calling on them for ‘blessings’ without harbouring any mixed feelings. Don’t say you weren’t warned.