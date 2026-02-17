AFTER U.S. EXTENDS AGOA, CHINA FINALLY AGREES ZERO TARIFF ACCESS FOR 53 AFRICAN NATIONS





By Olamilekan Okebiorun (Business Insider)



China has decided to implement zero-tariff treatment for imports from 53 African countries, a move that comes amid lingering uncertainty over the renewal of the United States’ African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and continued trade tensions between African nations and the European Union over Economic Partnership Agreements.





Until now, duty-free access had applied only to selected African countries. Beijing had granted zero-tariff treatment on 97% to 98% of tariff lines for 33 African least developed countries (LDCs), before expanding that coverage in 2024 to include all products originating from African LDCs.





The new measure broadens the regime to nearly the entire continent, extending duty-free access to all African countries except Eswatini, which maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan.





The decision follows sustained diplomatic engagement by African leaders. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa recently travelled to China to advance trade discussions.





Subsequently, a non-binding framework agreement was signed by South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, and China’s Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, during a Joint Economic and Trade Commission meeting, making South Africa the 33rd African country to conclude such a framework.





Negotiations on an Early Harvest Agreement are expected to be finalised by March 2026. Once concluded, the deal will provide zero-tariff access for South African exports to the Chinese market.





Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has also repeatedly urged measures to address structural trade imbalances between China and African economies.



Trade growth continues but imbalance persists

Trade between China and Africa has grown rapidly but remains heavily skewed. Bilateral trade reached $222.05 billion between January and August 2025, up 15.4% year-on-year, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.





Chinese exports to Africa surged 24.7% to $140.79 billion, while imports from Africa rose just 2.3% to $81.25 billion.



Africa’s trade deficit with China widened to $59.55 billion in the first eight months of 2025, nearly matching the full-year 2024 deficit of $61.93 billion.





The imbalance reflects Africa’s reliance on raw materials such as crude oil, copper, cobalt and iron ore, while importing higher value-added manufactured goods from China.



Mineral resources accounted for roughly 40% of China’s imports from African LDCs in 2023, followed by non-edible raw materials and semi-processed goods.





Chinese exports have included machinery, electronics and renewable energy equipment. Africa imported 15,032 megawatts of Chinese solar panels between July 2024 and June 2025, up 60% from the previous 12 months.





Strategic positioning and revenue trade-off

Beijing says the zero-tariff regime is designed to boost African exports and rebalance trade flows.



Economists estimate China will forgo around $1.4 billion in tariff revenue under the expanded scheme, strengthening its economic diplomacy and soft power on the continent.



The move also positions China in contrast with Western trade programmes. The European Union’s “Everything But Arms” scheme offers duty-free access only to LDCs, while non-LDC African countries must negotiate Economic Partnership Agreements.





The United States’ African Growth and Opportunity Act provides selective duty-free access but remains subject to periodic renewal and potential suspension.



Structural constraints remain

Despite the tariff removal, analysts caution that structural barriers remain. Non-tariff barriers, including regulatory standards, logistics constraints and financing gaps, continue to limit African exporters’ ability to penetrate the Chinese market.





Beijing has pledged additional trade facilitation measures, including dedicated funds and financial products to support enterprises operating in Africa.





While tariffs may fall to zero, narrowing the trade gap will depend on whether African economies can diversify exports beyond primary commodities and build competitive manufacturing capacity.