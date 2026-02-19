After US threats, India give up Russian oil

BREAKING: 🇮🇳🇷🇺 India’s heroic heart could not stand it. After US threats, India gave up Russian oil



Map showing the movement of Russian crude tankers.





The majority of Russian tankers are seen heading to China, which is an entirely different picture from just a few months ago, when the majority of Russian crude would arrive in India on large discounts, notably at the Jamnagar refinery.





Under US pressure, India has almost halved Russian imports from 2 million barrels per day, mb/d, to just 1.1 mb/d, with the target of further reduction to 800 thousands barrels per day.





Despite the massive discounts on Russian crude, India has submitted to the US pressure, and in return, China is using the rerouted cheap Russian oil to fill the gaps of the lost Venezuelan crude.