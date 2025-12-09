Agreements must be implemented to destroy Terr0rism in Nigeria — US Lawmaker

A United States congressman, Rep. Riley M. Moore, has expressed strong optimism that terrorism in Nigeria can be crushed if the resolutions reached during recent high-level security discussions between the United States and Nigeria are fully implemented.

Moore made this known after a closed-door engagement between a visiting US Congressional delegation and Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, where both sides discussed measures to strengthen security cooperation and dismantle terrorist networks, particularly in Nigeria’s North-East.

According to Moore, “concrete steps and actions” were agreed upon during the talks, which he said could significantly enhance national security, disrupt and destroy terrorist organizations operating in the region, and bring an end to the killing of Christians, especially in the Middle Belt.

He noted that the issue of religiously motivated killings had attracted the attention of the US President and remained a personal concern.

The American lawmaker also commended the Nigerian government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for rescuing 100 Catholic schoolchildren who were recently abducted, describing the operation as a positive signal of the government’s growing responsiveness to the country’s security challenges.

Moore noted that the move demonstrated seriousness in implementing the emergency security framework declared by President Tinubu.

He further disclosed that both countries are moving closer to a cooperative security framework, citing the newly established joint task force between Nigeria and the United States as a practical indicator of deepening collaboration.

“The US sense of urgency was well received, and I believe a framework for cooperation is now within reach,” he said.

While acknowledging that substantial work still remains, Moore said the Nigerian government had shown openness and willingness to partner with the United States in addressing terrorism, insecurity, and human rights concerns.

He stressed, however, that goodwill must now be matched with concrete actions on the ground to deliver lasting peace and stability. Moore concluded by expressing hope for sustained engagement and continued dialogue between both governments, stating that developments have started moving in the right direction.