AIPAC CALLS FOR A COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO ZESCO LOAD SHEDDING CRISIS



20th May, 2025



Lusaka, Zambia – As Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre AIPAC, we would like to urge President Hakainde Hichilema to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the current state of affairs at ZESCO.





This inquiry is long overdue, particularly in light of the emergency tariffs implemented to reduce load shedding, which have failed to achieve their intended purpose.



Despite increased financial burdens on consumers, the power supply situation remains precarious. ZESCO’s inability to provide a stable and reliable power supply has severe consequences for the economy, businesses, and households.





The extension of emergency tariffs until this 31st July 2025 by ERB without consulting relevant stakeholders raises concerns about transparency, accountability, and the ERB Board’s commitment to serving the public interest.





The expired mandate of the ZESCO Board and the recent extension of the Board Chairperson’s tenure, despite no full Board being in place, blur the lines of accountability and raise questions about corporate governance.





ZESCO is a strategic national asset, and we hold the Board and Managing Director accountable for its stewardship and therefore we would like to put it on record that many Zambians have lost confidence in the current Zesco Board.





In light of these developments, we urge the government to declare load shedding a national disaster. The impact on the local economy, businesses, and households cannot be overstated.



Many have lost jobs, businesses have shut down, and the economy has suffered significantly.





It is imperative that the UPND administration addresses load shedding with urgency.



ZESCO’s priorities must be realigned to prioritize local power supply over exports. The current situation, where Zambians face prolonged power outages while power is exported, is unacceptable.





We appreciate the govt commitment in addressing the energy crisis, but we wish to advise the that solar systems should be considered as a backup plan because it’s not reliable also depending on the climate change patterns!





Therefore we would like to ask the govt to inform the nation how far with Nuclear project in Chongwe as it is a viable back up plan unlike solar, our people are broke can’t manage to install the whole full set required for a solar system!





We call on President Hichilema to take decisive action to address the crisis at ZESCO and ensure it serves Zambian interests.



The time for excuses is over; the time for action is now.



Issued and signed by



Solomon Ngoma



Executive Director