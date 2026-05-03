AIPAC calls for serious parliamentary leadership, warns against rushed passage of 74 bills



THE Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC), has expressed concern with the manner in which members of parliament are allegedly conducting parliamentary business.





AIPAC Executive Director, Solomon Ngoma said the introduction of numerous bills before the house is a clear indication that some MPs from both sides are not taking their legislative responsibilities seriously.



Ngoma said it is troubling to note that nearly 74 bills have been brought before the house with just two weeks before parliament is dissolved.





” Such a pace raises serious questions about the quality of debate and scrutiny these laws receive.



” As stakeholders, we are closely monitoring these developments, particularly laws that may infringe upon the fundamental freedoms of our people,” he said.





Ngoma noted that it is more worrying that some MPs are even forced to sit on Saturdays and Sundays in order to beat time so that some important bills, such as the Electoral Process Bill No. 44 of 2026, can be passed.





He, therefore, urged greater diligence when appointing Parliamentary Chief Whips and ensuring quorum in the house.



He explained that the current situation paints a sad picture, especially regarding the role of the executive.





” Parliamentary business must be treated with the seriousness it deserves, as it directly impacts the rights and freedoms of citizens,” he said.



Ngoma, further called upon the Speaker and the National Assembly and Chief Parliamentary Whips, to be firm and provide leadership, and not to be lenient on members of the executive who don’t take parliamentary business seriously.





He said it is unacceptable that some bills, which should have been concluded last year, are only being rushed now through due to absenteeism.



He said MPs need to bear in mind that stakeholders are following parliamentary procedures and debates closely.





” In our offices, we have installed televisions specifically to monitor the national assembly debates and parliamentary select committees.



” And this time around, we appeal to political parties not to re-adopt MPs who have failed to deliver,” Ngoma added.





He complained that despite the increase of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), some MPs have failed to make a meaningful difference in their constituencies.





He said those aspiring to be MPs should be advised to bear in mind that parliamentary business is serious business not jokes.