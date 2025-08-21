AIPAC COMMENDS POLICE OVER SWIFT ACTION IN SIMFUKWE MURDER CASE



The Action Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) has praised the Zambia Police Service for what it describes as a prompt and effective response in the ongoing investigation into the murder of 22-year-old Enock Simfukwe.





In a statement issued on Wednesday, AIPAC Executive Director Solomon Ngoma commended the police for swiftly moving in on suspects linked to the case, saying the action demonstrates the service’s commitment to upholding law and order.





“We commend the Zambia Police for their prompt and effective response in arresting suspects connected to the Enoch Simfukwe murder case. This swift action demonstrates the police force’s commitment to maintaining law and order, and ensuring justice is served,” Ngoma said.





He noted that the diligence and professionalism displayed by the officers sends a strong message that crime will not be tolerated in society.



Ngoma further urged the police to continue with a comprehensive and impartial investigation to ensure that justice is fully achieved.





“It is essential that all necessary steps are taken to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide closure to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” he said.





AIPAC reiterated its commitment to promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability, emphasizing that the rule of law is a cornerstone of Zambia’s development and stability.





“We call on all parties to allow the police to do their job diligently and investigate smoothly, without interference or undue influence. We are confident that the police will conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, and that justice will be served,” Ngoma stated.





The think tank has since pledged to follow the case closely until its conclusion, expressing confidence that justice will prevail.