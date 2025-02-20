AIPAC  condemns the walkout of Cabinet ministers and UPND MPs from Parliament

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE AND PUBLICATION



20th February, 2025



The Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) is deeply disappointed and strongly condemns the walkout of Cabinet ministers and UPND MPs from Parliament during the debate on the motion to address the high cost of living.





This behavior is unacceptable and a clear indication that the President needs a new team of MPs and ministers who are committed to serving the people, not just their own interests. As stakeholders, we demand an apology from the party in power.





We expect the ruling party, especially Cabinet ministers and UPND MPs, to exhibit leadership maturity now that they are in government. Their actions suggest that they are either unable or unwilling to address the challenges facing millions of Zambians.





The walkout is a clear abdication of their responsibility to provide solutions to the pressing issues affecting the country. As leaders, they should be working together to find solutions, not abandoning their responsibilities.





We urge the President to take decisive action to address the issues at hand and to consider Cabinet reshuffles a new team of ministers who are committed to serving the people in line with the President’s vision.





Furthermore, we are concerned that this behavior may be a sign of a deeper problem within the ruling party. It raises questions about their commitment to democratic principles and their ability to work with others to find solutions.





As a nation, we deserve better, and it’s time for our leaders to take responsibility for their actions. We demand more from our leaders, and it’s time for them to step up and provide the leadership that Zambia needs.





We call on all stakeholders, including civil society, the media, and the general public, to join us in condemning this behavior and demanding better from our leaders.



Issued by



Solomon Ngoma



Executive Director