AIPAC RAISES CONCERNS OVER AUDITOR GENERAL’S DECISION TO WITHHOLD ZAMMSA AUDIT REPORT





Lusaka… Monday June 2, 2025



As Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) we would expresses our deepest concern over recent media reports indicating that the Auditor General’s office intends to withhold the audit report on the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) from the public.





This decision is not only regrettable but also raises serious questions about the commitment of the Auditor General’s office to transparency and accountability.





As mandated by the Auditor General Act and the Access to Information Act, the Auditor General’s office is obliged to release audit reports to the public. Withholding such information undermines the principles of transparency and accountability that are essential for good governance.





This stance is particularly concerning given President HH’s commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability, as emphasized during his address to the European Union Parliament.





AIPAC questions who the Auditor General’s office is protecting by withholding the report from the public. In the interest of transparency and accountability, we demand that the ZAMMSA audit report be released to the public without further delay. Furthermore, we appeal to President HH to expedite the appointment of a substantive Auditor General to ensure that the office functions effectively and in accordance with its mandate.





As a key stakeholder in promoting good governance and accountability, AIPAC remains committed to advocating for transparency and the rule of law in Zambia. We believe that the release of the ZAMMSA audit report is crucial for fostering public trust and ensuring that government agencies are held accountable for their actions.





issued and signed by

Solomon Ngoma

Executive Director