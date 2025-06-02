AIPAC Slams Auditor General for Withholding ZAMMSA Report: “Who Are You Protecting?”



In a scathing rebuke, the Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) has taken the gloves off, lambasting the Office of the Auditor General for its reported decision to withhold the audit report on the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) from the public.





The civil society think tank, known for its no-nonsense stance on governance and public accountability, described the move as a betrayal of the public trust and a “deep stain” on Zambia’s anti-corruption fight.





Speaking in Lusaka, AIPAC Executive Director Solomon Ngoma did not mince his words.



“Who is the Auditor General’s office protecting by keeping this report under wraps?” Ngoma fired. “Withholding this document is not only irresponsible it’s suspicious. If there is nothing to hide, then why the secrecy?”





Ngoma further cited both the Auditor General Act and the Access to Information Act, stating that the Auditor General is legally obligated to make audit reports public.



“The law is clear. The people of Zambia have the right to know how public institutions are managing taxpayers’ money, especially institutions like ZAMMSA that deal directly with lives through medicines and medical supplies,” Ngoma said.





The uproar comes amidst growing concern over the management of Zambia’s healthcare system and procurement processes. For many Zambians, the Auditor General’s audit on ZAMMSA was expected to shine a light on alleged mismanagement and potential corruption — but the public is instead being kept in the dark.





AIPAC did not hold back in invoking President Hakainde Hichilema’s anti-corruption promises, particularly his passionate call for accountability during a speech to the European Union Parliament.



“The President stood before the world and declared a new era of accountability. This decision by the Auditor General’s office flies in the face of that commitment. It’s embarrassing,” said Ngoma. “We are calling on President HH to intervene and ensure this report sees the light of day.”





The think tank also raised alarm over the prolonged delay in appointing a substantive Auditor General, saying the vacancy is contributing to systemic weakness and a lack of decisive oversight.





“We cannot afford to have such a crucial office drifting without a clear captain. We urge the President to immediately appoint a competent and independent Auditor General who understands the weight of that constitutional mandate,” Ngoma stressed.





Furthermore, AIPAC reaffirmed its commitment to fighting for good governance and promised to hold public institutions accountable regardless of whose feathers get ruffled.





“This isn’t about politics. It’s about principle,” Ngoma concluded. “Zambians deserve answers, not shadows.”



