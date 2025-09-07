AIPAC Warns Against Flawed Constitutional Amendment Process, Urges Transparency from Speaker and Government





The Action Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) has strongly condemned what it describes as a “flawed” attempt to reintroduce constitutional amendment Bill 7 without proper public consultation.





The think tank was reacting to a Daily Nation headline quoting the Speaker of the National Assembly as saying that traditional leaders want Bill 7 brought back before Parliament.





In a strongly worded statement, AIPAC Executive Director Solomon Ngoma cautioned the Speaker and government against sidelining citizens in constitutional reforms.





“Any amendment to Zambia’s constitution, the supreme law of the land, must be done with the consent of the Zambian people through stakeholders. Attempting to amend the constitution without proper consultation and involvement of the citizens is an illegal exercise and should be abandoned,” Ngoma said.





He reminded the Speaker that Zambians have already lost confidence in Members of Parliament following the controversial passage of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, which was widely opposed by civil society, academics, and international partners.





Ngoma warned that continuing with non-inclusive lawmaking processes could have serious political consequences.



“Zambians are already annoyed by the manner in which the Cyber Security Act was passed. If this trend continues, it may have serious political consequences, including a potential backlash in the 2026 elections,” he said.





AIPAC expressed alarm at the conduct of the Ministry of Justice, accusing it of pushing Bills to Parliament without adequate stakeholder engagement particularly with sectors most affected by the proposed laws. According to AIPAC, this suggests an attempt by the Executive to consolidate regulatory authority in ways that undermine Zambia’s democracy.





The policy institute further reminded government that President Hakainde Hichilema had directed the Secretary to Cabinet to release a roadmap on constitutional reforms after a meeting with civil society at State House a promise yet to be fulfilled.





“The Constitution of Zambia is not a document for the Chiefs or Members of Parliament; it is a document for the 20 million citizens, and they should be consulted through stakeholder engagement,” Ngoma stressed.





AIPAC has vowed to continue advocating for a people-driven, inclusive, and transparent constitutional reform process, warning that it will not support any efforts to weaken democracy or disregard citizen voices.



©️ KUMWESU | September 6, 2025