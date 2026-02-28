Airlines halt flights to Middle East

All the major airlines have diverted or cancelled flights to the region, citing safety, and apologising to customers.

Virgin Atlantic said it had cancelled its VS400 service from London Heathrow to Dubai and warned that flights to the Maldives, India and Saudi Arabia might experience longer flight times due to re-routing.

British Airways has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until Wednesday, and today’s service to Amman is grounded too.

The BA123 service from Heathrow to Doha, which took off on time at 8pm last night, was also ordered to turn around a third of the way into the trip. A few hours later the 200 plus passengers found themselves back on the tarmac in London.

Wizz Air confirmed that it has suspended all flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman with immediate effect up until and including next Saturday. Flights to and from Saudi Arabia will be cancelled until Tuesday.

Emirates has temporarily suspended its operations. Lufthansa, Air India and Turkish Airlines are other carriers to have announced cancellations for the region.-BBC