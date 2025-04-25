Airport Corporation fires employee who cleared Lungu’s departure without security check

A former Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) manager has sued the corporation, seeking damages for unfair dismissal following an incident in which former president Edgar Lungu was cleared at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) without undergoing full security screening.

Paul Kasonde, who held the position of Manager for Aviation Security (AVSEC), is also claiming damages for mental distress.

Mr Kasonde states that he was employed by the Zambia Airports Corporation as Manager AVSEC until his dismissal on February 10, 2025, after serving one year of a three-year renewable contract.

He submits that his efforts to appeal against the dismissal were unsuccessful, as the verdict was upheld.

According to Mr Kasonde, the events leading to his dismissal occurred on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at KKIA, when a security breach was allegedly recorded after Mr Lungu was cleared without passing through an Arch-Way Metal Detector by the security screening staff.

Following the incident, Mr Kasonde was charged and subsequently dismissed for failing to report irregularities or malpractice by a member of staff or customer to higher authorities.

He contends that, at the time of the incident, the procedures in place exempted the former president from airport security screening.

“As such, the fact that the former president did not pass through the Arch-Way Metal Detector did not constitute a security breach warranting formal reporting, as the VIP Facilitation Procedure in force exempted him from such screening,” he adds.

Mr Kasonde further submits that Mr Lungu had previously been facilitated through the same airport multiple times without undergoing security screening, and the corporation had never questioned or reprimanded him for it.

“Therefore, there was no evidence to support the charge or justify the dismissal, as no irregularities or malpractice occurred at the material time,” the plaintiff argues.

He adds that the VIP facilitation in question was carried out in coordination with security personnel from other state institutions—namely MrTrinity Mubambe, Officer-in-Charge of KKIA Protocol under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), and Mr Mashala, Officer-in-Charge of KKIA Zambia Police Protocol—against whom no disciplinary action was taken by their respective superiors.

“This confirms that, unlike the Zambia Airports Corporation, the other state institutions involved in the VIP facilitation did not interpret the incident as a security breach, given the former president’s formal exemption from airport screening.

“Furthermore, other airport management staff were present and/or involved in the facilitation, yet no disciplinary action was taken against them. Therefore, the plaintiff’s dismissal was unfortunate.”

Mr Kasonde laments that he was unfairly and wrongfully dismissed.

“The plaintiff is at the prime of his career and belongs to a highly specialized profession in aviation security management, which has now been prematurely cut short.

“Due to the limited employment opportunities in the aviation and airports sector, the plaintiff has unjustly been plunged into destitution.”

He is now demanding payment of damages for unfair and/or wrongful dismissal, damages for mental and emotional trauma, and payment of all outstanding salaries and allowances.

