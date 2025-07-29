Airtel Africa Delivers Strong Q1 2026 Results, Profit Jumps Over 400%



Airtel Africa plc has posted a stellar performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with profit after tax surging by 408% to $156 million, up from $31 million in the same period last year. The telecom and mobile money operator attributes the growth to strong data and mobile money demand, improved customer experience, and easing currency pressures across key markets.





Group revenues rose 22.4% in reported currency to $1.415 billion, with a stronger 24.9% growth recorded in constant currency. This momentum was largely driven by tariff adjustments in Nigeria, a stronger recovery in Francophone Africa, and continued demand in East Africa, where the company expanded network coverage and services.





The total customer base grew by 9.0% year-on-year to 169.4 million, with data customers up 17.4% to 75.6 million. Smartphone penetration rose to 45.9%, helping boost data ARPU by 18.5%. Airtel’s strategic investments in digitalisation and customer simplification are seen as key factors in this growth.





Airtel Money, the company’s mobile financial service, continued its strong trajectory with a 16.1% increase in customers to 45.8 million. The service saw a 35% rise in annualised transaction value to $162 billion and ARPU growth of 11.3%, positioning mobile money as a major pillar of Airtel’s future strategy.





Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 29.8% to $679 million, supported by cost efficiencies and more stable fuel prices. EBITDA margin rose to 48.0% from 45.3% in the same quarter last year, reflecting higher operational effectiveness across regions.





Nigeria, Airtel Africa’s biggest market, delivered a 48.9% revenue growth in constant currency, with data revenue alone climbing 60.3%. East Africa also performed strongly, recording a 20.3% rise in revenue in constant currency, while Francophone Africa revenue grew 14.8%, largely due to increasing data consumption.





Mobile services revenue grew by 23.8% in constant currency, with voice revenue increasing 13.9% and data revenue up 38.1%. Mobile money revenue also surged by 30.3%. These core service areas contributed significantly to Airtel’s improved profitability and cash flow.





Operating free cash flow rose 48.4% to $558 million, while net cash from operations increased by 37.4% to $568 million. Capital expenditure during the quarter stood at $121 million, slightly lower than the prior period, with full-year capex guidance maintained between $725 million and $750 million.





To strengthen financial stability, Airtel Africa continued its debt localisation strategy, increasing the proportion of local currency debt to 95% of OpCo borrowings. The company also returned $16.9 million to shareholders through share buybacks as part of its $100 million programme launched in December 2024.





In terms of leadership, Kamal Dua took over as Chief Financial Officer at the July AGM, replacing Jaideep Paul. Cynthia Gordon joined the board as a non-executive director, while Akhil Gupta retired. The company also announced a new partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink to provide satellite internet in underserved rural areas across Africa.





Looking ahead, CEO Sunil Taldar reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding digital and financial inclusion, stating, “With only 45.9% smartphone penetration, we see huge opportunity for growth. We remain focused on building customer trust, enhancing technology, and bridging the digital divide across Africa.”



©️ KUMWESU | July 29, 2025