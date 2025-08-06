Airtel Africa partners Xtelify to pioneer Ai-powered customer platform for telcomoperations worldwide

Xtelify, a fully owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel (Africa) housing all of Airtel’s

digital assets and capabilities on Monday, August 4, 2025 launched an AI-powered, future-ready software platform that will help telcos all around the world rid themselves of underlying complexity, focus on the customer, helping improve experience, lower churn and raise customer usage (ARPU).

Addressing every layer of the telecom value chain, the solution comes with a converged data engine for

AI led insights and intelligence at scale; a workforce platform for real time task streamlining; and an

experience platform for managing every element of the customer journey for a telco.



Xtelify signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership with Airtel Africa, as part of which, Xtelify will provide its software platforms, which include Data Engine, Work and IQ.

Deploying Xtelify Data Engine and Xtelify Work will empower Airtel Africa’s 150 thousand field team from across its 14 Africa operations with market insights for micro-targeted strategies and unlock critical use cases like spam and fraud protection for its customers.

Xtelify IQ will enable secure, real-time, omnichannel customer engagement, enhancing both service quality and customer experience.

Jacques Barkhuizen, Group Chief Information Officer – Airtel Africa, said, “This partnership marks a

transformative leap in our mission to build Africa’s digital future. By harnessing Airtel’s AI platforms that

have proven scale in India, we are not only simplifying our operations but also accelerating hyperpersonalized experiences for our customers.

“In addition, this is Airtel leveraging Airtel – a powerful synergy that will drive sustainable growth, innovation, and unmatched value across our 14 African markets.”

Binod Srivastava, Chief Business Officer – Global Business, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are thrilled to partner

with Airtel Africa. By combining our innovative Xtelify platform with Airtel Africa’s vision, we will drive

their digital transformation and address industry’s most complex challenges like fighting spam and fraud

to ensure utmost customer protection.

“We look forward to a lasting partnership, working together to setnew benchmarks for the industry.”

