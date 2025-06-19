AIRTEL FACING POSSIBLE SANCTIONS FOR POOR NETWORK SERVICE



GOVERNMENT has directed the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority to carry out an assessment report on Airtel Limited for poor network services.





Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati says ZICTA as a regulator will impose appropriate sanctions once its assessment of outage is complete.





In a Ministerial statement to Parliament on the state of mobile network services in Zambia, Mr. Mutati explained that this may include financial penalties, consumer compensation and a review of the operator’s licence conditions.





This was in response to an urgent matter without notice raised by Moomba Constituency Member of Parliament Fred Chaatila on the poor network being experienced in the country.





He however said Government is very concerned that subscribers on Airtel are facing challenges such as frequent call drops, unstable voice services, making it difficult for them to access Government services.