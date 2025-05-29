Airtel Zambia Unveils AI-Powered Spam Alert Service to Combat Mobile Fraud



Airtel Networks Zambia Plc, the country’s largest telecommunications services provider, has taken a major step in consumer protection by launching an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Spam Alert Service aimed at combating the growing threat of mobile fraud.





The revolutionary service, which is being offered free of charge to all Airtel customers, uses advanced AI technology to detect and alert users of suspicious SMS messages in real time. Notably, the service is automatically enabled, requiring no downloads or manual activation, making it accessible to both smartphone and feature phone users.





The launch event, held in Lusaka, was officiated by the Honourable Minister of Technology and Science, Mr. Felix Mutati, who lauded the initiative as a strategic tool in enhancing cybersecurity across the country.





“This service not only enhances consumer protection but also supports Government’s broader agenda of digital transformation, innovation, and inclusive access to secure ICT services,” said Minister Mutati. “It is a timely and strategic response to cyber threats and aligns well with our 8th National Development Plan and the Cyber Security Act.”





The AI Spam Alert Service will automatically filter and flag suspicious text messages, enabling users to avoid scam attempts and phishing schemes which have become increasingly prevalent with the rise of digital communication.





Speaking at the event, Airtel Zambia Managing Director Mr. Hussam Baday emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and customer safety.





“The AI spam alert service is the first of its kind in the Zambian market,” Mr. Baday said. “We want our customers not only to stay connected but also to be protected. This innovation reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that make the digital experience safer and more enjoyable.”





Mr. Baday noted that with increasing digital adoption across the globe and in Zambia, cyber threats such as scam messages are becoming more sophisticated and frequent. The Spam Alert Service is therefore a necessary response to this evolving threat landscape.





Regulatory support also came from the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA), with Director General Eng. Collins Mbulo commending Airtel’s proactive approach.





“As the regulator, we are pleased to see private sector players like Airtel taking decisive steps to safeguard consumers. This is an excellent example of how technology and innovation can strengthen public trust and national cybersecurity,” Eng. Mbulo stated.



