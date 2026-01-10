AKA KILLING SUSPECTS SHIPPED TO ‘HELL PRISON’



Seven men accused of the brutal killing of award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his close friend Tebello Motsoane have been quietly moved to one of South Africa’s most feared prisons.

The suspects have reportedly been transferred to Ebhongweni Maximum Correctional Centre, better known as C-Max, in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, a facility reserved for the country’s most dangerous inmates.





Sources have confirmed that brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, two of the accused, are expected to return to the Durban Magistrates Court today. Their court appearance may take place behind closed doors, sparking further intrigue around the high-profile case.





Authorities have not explained the reason for the sudden transfer, but C-Max is notorious for housing hardened criminals and high-risk detainees.

Inmates at the prison include suspects linked to the Lusikisiki massacre and controversial figures such as Cartel kingpin Vusi “Cat” Matlala. The move has fuelled speculation about serious security concerns surrounding the accused as the case continues to grip the nation.