Akon has been making his media rounds recently after taking years away from the music business. In his recent interviews, the Konvict Muzik founder dished on everything from not having worked with Jay-Z to revealing his new hair transplants he received in Turkey. Akon is also known for dropping gems about the music industry and his business relationships with other countries.

In a recent interview with VladTV, the “Locked Up” rapper revealed that he once received a $1 billion credit line from China to light up Africa with solar street lights and small energy systems. When asked if he spent it all yet, Akon joked, “We’re asking for $5 billion now.” He added, “We did a lot of work. We used it and paid it back.”

The 49-year old star says he plans to continue helping Africa with his new $5 billion credit line. “It’s all for energy solutions,” he told Vlad. “Solar is what we do best, but anything renewable, we dipping our hands in it.”

Akon also shared his thoughts on the current rise in gas prices, conflict in Russia and how he thinks all the conflict will ultimately pan out. “Russia controls about 40-60% of the energy in Europe. This is why its so tough to go back at Putin. It’s very political. You gotta make very smart decisions. You have to understand and also try to predict Putin’s movements. He’s not the typical leader, because he thinks so ahead.”

Akon’s comments about the Russian President comes on the heels of the Russian courts denying WNBA star Brittany Griner’s appeal on her 9-year drug smuggling sentence. The 32-year old’s attorney’s released a statement about their disappointment in the verdict, sharing, ‘It is not what we expected. We are very disappointed. The verdict contains numerous defects and we hoped that the court of appeal would take them into consideration. We still think the punishment is excessive and contradicts to the existing court practice.”