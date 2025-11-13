Akon reportedly arrested in Georgia over suspended license

Popular Senegalese-American singer, Akon, has reportedly been arrested in Georgia after a bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear in court over a suspended driver’s license.

According to TMZ, the whole drama started back in September when police officers spotted a Tesla Cybertruck stranded in the middle of the road. When they approached, they found Akon behind the wheel. He reportedly told them the vehicle’s battery had died.

While helping him sort out the towing of the car, the officers discovered that Akon’s driver’s license had been suspended due to a failure to appear in court from as far back as January 2023.

The police report also revealed that an “illegal vape” was found inside the car’s center console and was seized for destruction.

Akon was issued a citation at the scene for driving with a suspended license and released.

However, things took a turn on November 7, when the singer was arrested on a bench warrant in DeKalb County. Reports say he was booked into jail and released within six hours.

The singer even posed for a mugshot — wearing a black hoodie and looking completely expressionless.

So far, Akon’s team has not released any official statement on the incident.