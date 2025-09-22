Albert Muchanga bounces back to Ethiopia as Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union





ZNBC News



LUSAKA, 22 September — President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed veteran diplomat Albert Muchanga as Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union.





The announcement was made during a formal ceremony at State House in Lusaka today, held one year ahead of Zambia’s scheduled presidential elections.



Amb. Muchanga brings decades of experience in regional and continental diplomacy.





He previously served as Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia with accreditation to the African Union, and held the role of Permanent Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs.



At the African Union Commission, he was elected Commissioner for Trade and Industry in 2016 and re-elected in 2021.





His second term expanded to include oversight of Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining, following structural reforms at the AU Commission.



Born in Mbilu, Choma District, Muchanga attended Linda Secondary School and Livingstone Day School before earning a degree in business administration from the University of Zambia.





His diplomatic career spans postings in Brazil, Ethiopia, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).





Other ambassadorial appointments announced include Prof Nkombo Muka to the United Arab Emirates, Ms Grace Mutembo to South Africa, and Abdon Mawere to the Russian Federation.





President Hichilema urged the new envoys to treat their assignments as national service, not leisure. “Go for work, not holiday,” he said, adding that the appointments were a “privilege” granted to a few among Zambia’s 20 million citizens.





The President emphasized the importance of representing Zambia’s interests with integrity and professionalism on the global stage. The appointees are expected to assume their roles in the coming weeks.



Source: ZNBC Today.