Macky2 complains against the dying of Kalandanya Music promotion

He says those that prayed for it’s downfall must be happy now that the music promotion is on its death bed.

He says Kalandanya changed the lives of over 50 artists since it started.

Kalandanya Music promotion is known for producing PF campaign songs in the previous elections. It has taken the former ruling party to court claiming it is being owed 13 million for the services it rendered.

Macky 2 wrote:

Happy Sunday To Everyone Who Prayed For The Down Fall Of KMP.. Your Prayers Are Working.

The Most Powerful Music Promotion Company We Have Ever Seen In Zambia Is Crashing Down Before Our Very Eyes.. The Company That Has Changed The Lives Of Over 50 Prominent Zambian Artists Is Now Losing Its Grip And Can Barely Stand. The Company That Brought So Much Development And Pride To Zambian Music Is Being Torn Down Instead Of Encouraged.

To Our Chairman Mr Kalandanya.. Thankyou For Believing In Us And Investing Your Hard Earned Money In An Industry That Has Never Been Considered Lucrative. Thankyou For Single Handedly Changing The Face Of Zambian Music. Thankyou For Sacrificing Everything.. I Personally Will Understand If You Never Want To Involve Yourself Ever Again After All The Dirty That Has Been Put On Your Name Apa Pakati.. I Guess They Will Only Appreciate You When You Decide To Leave.. You Are A Hero In My Eyes And One Day Your Story Will Be Told.

To All Zambian Music/ Macky2 Fans.. I Have Given This Industry My All And It Has Given Me Back So Much More. Now Its Time For Me To Step Back And Watch From The Background.

But Before I Go..

On The 5th Of June 2022 I Will Release My Last Album And Retire From Actively Making Music.. Its Been A Beautiful Journey.. But I Ran My Race And Now Its Time To Pass The Baton. Olo The Torch.

5 – 06 – 2022

Save The Date.

#KMP4Ever