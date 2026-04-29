ANDREW LUBUSHA, 5,000 OTHERS DEFECT TO UPND IN CHIPANGALI

More than 5,000 members of the Patriotic Front (PF), led by Chipangali Member of Parliament Andrew Lubusha, have defected to the ruling UPND.

The defectors said their decision to join the UPND was largely influenced by the government’s decentralization of resources under the New Dawn administration.

They indicated that the policy had enhanced development at the local level, making it more responsive to community needs and improving access to essential services.

The group further expressed confidence in the current administration’s approach to governance, stating that it had created a more inclusive framework for national development.