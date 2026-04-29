Saboi Imboela Back Kalaba to Lead Zambia’s Liberation in 2026

“A NEW DAVID HAS RISEN”



_As Opposition NDC and RDC Back Kalaba to Lead Zambia’s Liberation in 2026_



THE opposition landscape took a decisive turn today with the launch of the CF Orange Alliance, as Saboi Imboela’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Richard Chansa’s Revamp for Democracy Change (RDC) formally endorsed Harry Kalaba as their presidential candidate for the August 2026 general election.





The partnership unites two established opposition parties under a shared pledge to present Zambians with a coordinated and credible alternative at the ballot box. Both leaders say the alliance is intended to prevent fragmentation of the opposition vote and strengthen collective advocacy for accountable governance.





At the center of the new arrangement is Citizen First president Harry Kalaba, who has emerged as a central figure in recent calls for opposition unity.





In recent weeks, president Kalaba has repeatedly urged fellow political leaders and civic actors to “join hands” in the national interest, framing his appeal around prayer, dialogue, and a shared commitment to Zambia’s future.





That message appears to be gaining traction. Recently, he has convened several national prayer gatherings that have drawn attention across the political spectrum, positioning him as a leader advocating stability and moral grounding in public discourse.





Announcing the alliance, NDC president Saboi Imboela described Kalaba as “a new David who would liberate Zambians from the current Pharaoh regime.”





She said the partnership reflects a mutual belief that unity is essential to expanding democratic choice in 2026, and emphasized that the two parties bring complementary strengths with a common focus on addressing the economic and governance concerns facing ordinary Zambians.





“We have endorsed Kalaba, and come up with an alliance called the CF Orange Alliance,” Ms. Imboela said.



She added: “We are tired of forming alliances that are not going to appear on the ballot paper. To my fellow opposition leaders, please, let’s not waste time because we already have someone in Harry Kalaba who can lead us to victory in August 2026.”





The endorsement was echoed by Richard Chansa, president of the Revamp for Democracy Change (RDC) party, who hailed Kalaba as “the messiah of our time.”



In welcoming the support, President Harry Kalaba thanked Imboela and the NDC for their trust, saying the time for divided efforts was over.





“I am humbled by your confidence in me,” president Kalaba said, adding that: “The time for fragmented efforts is over. Unity of purpose is what Zambia needs now. Working together is important if we are to deliver real change for our people.”





President Kalaba called on other opposition parties and leaders to join hands with him, stressing that the door of the CF Orange Alliance remains open to all who share the vision of liberating Zambia and restoring integrity to governance.





He also urged aspiring leaders at every level to come forward, stating that the alliance is offering a platform for councilors, mayors, and Members of Parliament who want to serve with purpose.





“We are committed to working with others to deliver change, from the grassroots to the national level,” president Kalaba said.





Political analysts say the CF Orange Alliance could prove significant in constituencies where both parties have active grassroots networks, potentially influencing voter mobilization and campaign strategy in the months ahead. With just months to go before the August polls, both parties have confirmed that further discussions with additional stakeholders are ongoing.



Ends….