⬆️ SPOTLIGHT | Alex Musiwa: Bodyguard from Beijing; Hichilema’s Personal Sentinel



Alex Musiwa has occupied the edges of Zambia’s political story for more than two decades. His presence has been constant, yet his name has rarely entered public discourse. He is seen behind presidential convoys, state ceremonies and high-security moments, but almost never heard. That restraint has shaped the mystery around him, and also the respect within political circles that understand the demands of his work.





The roots of Musiwa’s role stretch back to the era of Anderson Mazoka, the founding leader of the UPND. He served in Mazoka’s security detail at a time when opposition politics carried real physical risk. The assignment demanded vigilance, patience and the ability to move quietly through volatile spaces. Those who recall that period describe a man who never chased visibility and never asked for space at the centre of events.





His Beijing training remains a fundamental detail in his profile. China’s security schools are known for concentrated discipline and advanced protective drills grounded in rigid routines. Musiwa completed that programme and carried the skills into the UPND’s hardest years. The training sharpened his judgement and deepened the competence that is visible in his conduct around the Head of State today.





The long opposition stretch tested UPND structures, and Musiwa stayed within that pressure without wavering. He moved with the leadership through repeated election losses, public doubt and internal fatigue. His role continued during the years when the party was labelled unelectable and mocked for attempting the same path each cycle. He remained steady as the political terrain shifted under the party’s feet.





The 127 days of Hichilema’s detention marked a defining period for the UPND’s security ring. Tension was high, uncertainty was constant and the party’s senior members operated under surveillance. Musiwa stayed close to the core team, contributing to a culture of calm at a moment when leadership faced its most difficult test. His composure under pressure strengthened the trust that later shaped the presidential security structure.





The 2021 transition pushed Musiwa onto a stage he never sought. He stood beside Hichilema when instruments of power were handed over by the outgoing administration. That moment captured the arc of a man who had worked through years of defeat, fear and exhaustion without losing discipline. It also underlined continuity from opposition struggle to state authority, a continuity few people embodied as fully as he did.





Caricatures and online mockery have attempted to recast him as a comic figure, yet those narratives collapse under the weight of his record. Musiwa operates with technical seriousness, formal training and an instinct for silence that suits the demands of presidential protection. He is not a creation of memes. He is a professional moulded by years of hardship, not publicity.





His story speaks to the fact that political revolutions always have undercover men and women who don’t receive much credit. Loyalty carried him through difficult years. Discipline sustained him when victory felt distant. Patience kept him committed to a party many had written off. Today he serves at the centre of state power with the same quiet manner that defined his time in the shadows.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu