ALEXANDER – A NEW HOPE FOR MATERO UNDER THE UPND GOVERNMENT





By: WAGON MEDIA



Matero deserves more. Matero deserves better. Matero deserves Alexander.



For too long, the hardworking people of Matero have carried the weight of underdevelopment. But today, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government, there is a real opportunity to change this story.





A Practical Plan for Matero

With a budget allocation of K36.1 million, it is true that we cannot build everything at once. But with smart prioritisation, phased projects, and strong community partnerships with government, tangible results will be seen every single year.





By the end of 5 years, Matero will not be the same:

✅ More clinics to bring healthcare closer to the people.

✅ More classrooms to give every child a fair chance.

✅ More boreholes to end water challenges.

✅ Better markets for our hardworking traders.

✅ Strong youth empowerment programs to create jobs and skills.





Building More, Not Just Renovating

Alexander’s mission is not to patch what is already broken. His mission is to build new infrastructure, new opportunities, and a new vision. Matero deserves modern roads, clean water, quality schools, decent health facilities, and thriving businesses. Development is not about patchwork — it is about expansion, innovation, and a brighter future for everyone.





In Line With the President’s Vision

This vision aligns perfectly with what President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government are already delivering across Zambia: free education, recruitment of health and education workers, increased CDF, and improved opportunities for our youth. With the right leadership in Matero, government support will translate into visible development on the ground.





A People-Centred Leader

Alexandria is not just an aspiring MP he is a servant of the people. His leadership is about listening, prioritising, and delivering. He believes in inclusive development where every ward in Matero feels the impact of government’s progress.





Matero, it is time for new energy, new ideas, and new results. It is time for Alexander.





