Alexander Mumba Sakala Successfully Nominated as UPND Candidate for Matero



Businessman and community leader Alexander Mumba Sakala has successfully filed his nomination papers as the United Party for National Development (UPND) parliamentary candidate for Matero Constituency ahead of Zambia’s August 13, 2026 general elections.





Sakala, who was earlier adopted by the ruling UPND, officially completed the nomination process amid cheers and celebrations from party supporters, community members, and youth groups who accompanied him during the filing exercise.





Speaking shortly after the successful nomination, Sakala thanked God, President Hakainde Hichilema, the UPND leadership, and the people of Matero for the confidence and support shown towards him.





“I am humbled and honored by the trust that the party and the people of Matero have placed in me. This successful nomination is not just for me, but for every resident who desires development, unity, and a better future for Matero,” Sakala said.





Sakala emphasized his commitment to improving livelihoods in the constituency through youth empowerment, job creation, entrepreneurship support, improved community services, and infrastructure development.





Supporters described his successful nomination as a symbol of hope and renewal for Matero, expressing confidence in his leadership and vision for the constituency.





The UPND has continued to position itself strongly ahead of the 2026 elections, with the successful nomination of candidates across the country marking a key step in the party’s preparations for the polls.





Political observers say Matero Constituency is expected to be among the closely watched races in Lusaka Province, with Alexander Mumba Sakala emerging as one of the notable candidates attracting grassroots support through his community engagement and development-focused message.