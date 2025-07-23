ALEXANDER MUMBA SAKALA TAKES ACTION ON WATER CRISIS IN CHUNGA



As the cry for clean and reliable water grows louder in Matero’s Chunga area, UPND Matero Constituency aspiring Member of Parliament, Alexander Mumba Sakala , is answering the call—not with promises, but with real action.





Today Thursday, Sakala will deliver a 40,000-litre water tanker to Chunga in response to a plea from “Chunga Pa Top”, a grassroots organization committed to uplifting community livelihoods. This intervention aims to bring much-needed temporary water relief to hundreds of families who have endured dry taps and daily struggles.





“Leadership isn’t about waiting for a position—it’s about responding when people are in need,” said Sakala. “This is not politics. This is about people.”





Residents of Chunga have faced prolonged water shortages, affecting sanitation, health, and everyday living. Sakala’s move demonstrates a new kind of leadership—servant-leadership grounded in listening, showing up, and taking initiative.





With eyes set on the 2026 general elections, Sakala is proving that Matero deserves a leader who works before being elected, and not only after.





“We must build a Matero where every household is remembered and every voice matters,” he added. “It’s time for leadership that acts.”





As Chunga receives this vital relief, many are beginning to see what 2026 could look like—with leadership that serves, not waits.



(C)UPND MEDIA TEAM.