Alexei Navalny “died of natural causes” – Russian medical report

A report from Russia’s doctors on Alexei Navalny‘s death says he died from ‘natural causes’.

Navalny’s associates and relatives accused Vladimir Putin of being responsible for his death, while the Kremlin vehemently denied any involvement. The news came out after they said this. Kira Yarmysh, who works for Navalny, posted on X that Navalny’s mother received the findings.

Navalny often spoke out against Vladimir Putin and was someone that the Russian president was most afraid of.

His mother Lyudmila told her story of being questioned by Russian investigators for over 24 hours without having a lawyer with her.

She also said the people looking into it were getting ready for a hidden funeral for Navalny. They want it to be done quietly, with no chance to say goodbye.

“They want to take me to a cemetery and show me a new grave and say: your son is buried here. ” I don’t think this is a good idea.

Lyudmila said that the investigators took her to see Navalny’s body at the morgue and then threatened her.

She said: "I saw them get instructions from the Kremlin or the main office of the Investigative Committee.

Navalny’s mother wants a public funeral so that people who cared about Alexei can say goodbye to him.

Lyudmila said: ‘I’m making this video because someone is threatening me. They looked into my eyes and said that if I don’t agree to a secret funeral, they will do something to my son’s body. ‘

A person told Lyudmila that time is not on her side. The dead body is rotting.

He made the leader really angry by speaking out against corruption. He called the leader and his party names and showed documents of their crimes.

However, his death has caused more confusion than clarity– his body had bruises on it and people suspect that there were spies at the prison when he died.

And Putin had tried to hurt Navalny before –making him very sick and have to go to another country to get better.

Navalny’s family has promised to keep fighting, even though they are grieving less than a week after his death.