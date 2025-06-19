Algeria Becomes First Foreign Country to Buy Russian Su-57 Stealth Fighter jets

Algeria has made purchase of Russia’s Su-57E stealth fighter jets, becoming the first foreign country to do so.

The purchase marks a significant milestone for Russia’s fifth-generation aircraft program.

According to Algerian state television and Russian officials, the deal was confirmed in earlier this year, with deliveries expected to begin later this year.

Algerian pilots are currently undergoing training in Russia to operate the Su-57E, which is the export variant of the Sukhoi Su-57 “Felon, developed under Russia’s PAK FA program.

Reports suggest Algeria has ordered an initial batch of six aircraft, with rumors of a potential follow-on order for eight more, totaling 14 jets.

The Su-57E is designed to compete with other fifth-generation fighters like the U.S. F-35 and China’s J-20, boasting advanced stealth, supermaneuverability, and cutting-edge avionics, including the Sh121 AESA radar.

It also boast of an AI-assisted co-pilot system and it’s unit cost is reportedly around $50 million, significantly lower than the F-35’s $80-$110 million, making it an attractive option for nations seeking affordable fifth-generation capabilities.

Algeria’s acquisition is seen as part of its ongoing arms race with Morocco, which has modernized its air force with U.S.-supplied F-16s and potentially F-35s in the future.

This deal not only strengthens Algeria’s position as a leading air power in Africa but also boosts Russia’s efforts to expand the Su-57’s export market, with potential interest from countries like India, Vietnam, and Iran.