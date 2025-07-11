Aliko Dangote says Africa can become “heaven” in five years with the right leadership

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest industrialist and founder of the Dangote Group, has declared that Africa could become a “heaven” within five years through strategic investments and visionary leadership.

He made this remark during a sit-down interview at the 32nd Annual Meetings of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Abuja.

His remarks, part of a speech focused on African transformation, emphasized deep investment in local industries, particularly fertilizer and petroleum, as a pathway to breaking free from foreign dependency.

“With discipline, vision, and collaboration, we can turn this continent into heaven in the next five years,” Dangote said.

He urged African leaders and entrepreneurs to believe in the continent’s potential and take ownership of its economic future, highlighting the need for self-sufficiency powered by Africa’s abundant resources, talent, and institutions.

“Africa is not poor; it’s poorly managed. With discipline and collaboration, we can transform our economies,” he added, echoing sentiments from a recent Lagos forum.

Dangote asserted that for Africa to grow we need to have a very strong financial institutions, good manufacturing base, we need to face agriculture so that AI and the rest can follow to aid growth.

He stressed that investments in fertilizer and petroleum industries could drive agricultural and energy independence, creating jobs and boosting intra-African trade.